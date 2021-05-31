Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wasundara Herath

User Profile Design #DailyUI

design ux ui
This is my Daily UI challenge 6.
I designed a profile for a model who is working as a current model in an agency. I used an eye-catching technique in her details box because when someone checks her profile then the user will note the details quickly.
I used Figma to design this.

Posted on May 31, 2021
