Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arafat Adeoluwa

Food Ordering app

Arafat Adeoluwa
Arafat Adeoluwa
  • Save
Food Ordering app app design ui
Download color palette

This is a simple interface of a food ordering app
This is a food ordering system I conceptualized for the chefs and food vendors in my state.
It displays available food and cut out problems in ordering foods, you can just order a food and have it delivered without any problem whatsoever.
like it? hit the L.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Arafat Adeoluwa
Arafat Adeoluwa

More by Arafat Adeoluwa

View profile
    • Like