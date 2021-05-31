Flume Desktop Website Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys!
I am learning motion design and keep upgrading my skill, practicing and experimenting every day. This is one of my latest animation experiments. I've animated a part of the website, made here at Zajno a while back, which promotes water-saving devices.
Check it out and let me know what you think!
