Flume Desktop Website Animation

Flume Desktop Website Animation water saving smooth sleek transitions motion design web motion animation zajno
I am learning motion design and keep upgrading my skill, practicing and experimenting every day. This is one of my latest animation experiments. I've animated a part of the website, made here at Zajno a while back, which promotes water-saving devices.

Posted on May 31, 2021
