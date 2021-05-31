Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋
Oh, It’s been a while.
My journey as Lead UX/UI designer in Qatar Airways has finished a few months ago and quite soon I will join the new team. Adventures and challenges await me and it is great.
Still I would like to look back at the mobile products that I've been working on in Qatar Airways and for the last time imagine and design contactless digital boarding pass and say bye-bye to the travel industry. It was a heck of a journey.