👋

Oh, It’s been a while.

My journey as Lead UX/UI designer in Qatar Airways has finished a few months ago and quite soon I will join the new team. Adventures and challenges await me and it is great.

Still I would like to look back at the mobile products that I've been working on in Qatar Airways and for the last time imagine and design contactless digital boarding pass and say bye-bye to the travel industry. It was a heck of a journey.