Rainy Day

Rainy Day childrens illustration walk umbrella cute nature rainy kid dog forest plants photoshop texture character design color illustration
It's been a weird mix of rain showers and sun baths this week but I'm hoping for more bright days to come 🌧️☀️

For more fun stuff: https://www.instagram.com/alikmirguseinov

