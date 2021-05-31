Vladimir

Logo for a manufacturer of stone products

Vladimir
Vladimir
  • Save
Logo for a manufacturer of stone products designer for black red business design product manufacturer manufacture marble letters simbol granite stone anchor logo
Download color palette

Logo for Caspian Granit Alliance. The company is engaged in stone processing and supply of products from granite and marble.

It seemed to me a sin not to use the first letters of the name C and G in the form of an anchor, which the customer asked for. This decision seemed unexpected to him, since he wanted an anchor in a separate symbol - a sign. However, he agreed immediately after reflection).

Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!

+380932157763 (WhatsApp/Telegram)
v.pechenkin@gmail.com

Vladimir
Vladimir

More by Vladimir

View profile
    • Like