Logo for a manufacturer of stone products

Logo for Caspian Granit Alliance. The company is engaged in stone processing and supply of products from granite and marble.
It seemed to me a sin not to use the first letters of the name C and G in the form of an anchor, which the customer asked for. This decision seemed unexpected to him, since he wanted an anchor in a separate symbol - a sign. However, he agreed immediately after reflection).
