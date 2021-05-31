Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

Snail Logo 4

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Snail Logo 4 forsale creative logo design akdesain negative space branding logo mark symbol negativespace negative space logo snails snail mail snail logo snail
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like