Garniture poster

"The secret of a font is what it says"

Paul Claudel (French poet)

The typeface, acting as an element of the firm's stylistics, has a strong association with the marketed brand products. By using the distinctive features of the writing style used, buyers form an opinion about the company as a whole.

To give each letter of the alphabet a clearly expressed individual character and at the same time to preserve the overall simplicity of the forms of the font and its stylistic unity is a very difficult task, the solution of which requires great artistic tact and skill. That is why the readability of a typeface is inextricably linked with its artistic structure, with its artistic merit.

