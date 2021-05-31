02 - Vocal [FAB band - Monkey]

Trending designs to inspire you
When I think of electric guitars, the first thing that comes to mind is a monkey.
Electric's sharp sound and monkey's scream are similar.
It resembles the sound of an electric guitar with madness and distraction.
The monkey character, which came out in my own style, was expressed as a character playing an electric guitar.