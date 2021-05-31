KAZE PARK

02 - Vocal [FAB band - Monkey]

02 - Vocal [FAB band - Monkey] monkey logo animal illustration animal art animals animal color creative concept band character brush korean photoshop kazepark illustrator illustration design artwork art
When I think of electric guitars, the first thing that comes to mind is a monkey.

Electric's sharp sound and monkey's scream are similar.
It resembles the sound of an electric guitar with madness and distraction.

The monkey character, which came out in my own style, was expressed as a character playing an electric guitar.

