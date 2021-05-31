Venus Design System - Content Cards 🔥

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design what you want with less effort at another level!
Venus is an easy-to-use Design Tool with the most common 2000+ UI/UX components states that allow you to design quickly with world-class standards out-of-the-box. 🔥
This complex, modern, clean design tool will help you reduce hours of time wasted wireframing and building UI projects. Venus Design System will increase cohesion, collaboration, and focus your creativity where it matters! ❤️
See full presentation: https://venusdesignsystem.com
Summary
- 2000+ Components States
- 1400+ Google Material Icons
- 250+ Global Styles for Typography, Colors & Effects
- Example Apps & Elements made with Venus
- Light/Dark (Dark in progress) Themes
- Variants and Auto-layout V3.0
- Full-Form Building Buttons, Text, and Custom Inputs
- Responsive, Desktop, Tablet, and Mobile Grids
Desktop, Mobile Web, and Native (native coming soon) Components
- Easily Customizable
- Various Sized Components
- React Library (coming soon)
- Free Lifetime Updates
More updates about Venus: instagram.com/venus.ui