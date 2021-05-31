Venus Design System - Content Cards 🔥

Design what you want with less effort at another level!

Venus is an easy-to-use Design Tool with the most common 2000+ UI/UX components states that allow you to design quickly with world-class standards out-of-the-box. 🔥

This complex, modern, clean design tool will help you reduce hours of time wasted wireframing and building UI projects. Venus Design System will increase cohesion, collaboration, and focus your creativity where it matters! ❤️

See full presentation: https://venusdesignsystem.com

Summary

- 2000+ Components States

- 1400+ Google Material Icons

- 250+ Global Styles for Typography, Colors & Effects

- Example Apps & Elements made with Venus

- Light/Dark (Dark in progress) Themes

- Variants and Auto-layout V3.0

- Full-Form Building Buttons, Text, and Custom Inputs

- Responsive, Desktop, Tablet, and Mobile Grids

Desktop, Mobile Web, and Native (native coming soon) Components

- Easily Customizable

- Various Sized Components

- React Library (coming soon)

- Free Lifetime Updates

More updates about Venus: instagram.com/venus.ui