M Monogram Letter Logo

M Monogram Letter Logo monochrome typography modern bold minimal m logo logo letter monogram letter mark monogram logo monogram
Emil Magnusson is a full-stack developer who mainly works behind the scenes on projects. With this in mind, a vague connection to the GitHub logo is included to connect to the full stack developer side. The M has a confident but subtle appeal to like a knight which reflects his workflow.

