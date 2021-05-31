Good for Sale
WhiteUI.Store

Apartments Booking App - Roomsfy UI Kit

WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
Hire Me
  • Save
Apartments Booking App - Roomsfy UI Kit rental app startup grid search results search airbnb map flat apartments rent booking room booking room ux saas ui kit ui admin app dashboard

Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites

Price
$37
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites
Download color palette

Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites

Price
$37
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites

Roomsfy UI kit is a perfect solution for apartment renting and real estate booking apps and websites. You can design any real estate management platform really fast using our UI kit. Check the link to the live preview below.

Full Preview | Purchase on Gumroad

WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
High-quality UI kits and design resources
Hire Me

More by WhiteUI.Store

View profile
    • Like