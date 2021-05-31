Mahbubur Rahman

Software landing page

Mahbubur Rahman
Mahbubur Rahman
  • Save
Software landing page management tool management app websolutions website design landing page landing page design landing design software company illustration ui design ui design app app design app
Download color palette

This landing page is designed for a software product. This is a daily management software tool suitable for browsers. It is designed for Subra System Ltd.

Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects. Drop us a line at hello to mtdesign21yk@gmail.com

More works are on the way, follow me for further updates!
https://www.facebook.com/MotionArtzStudio
https://www.linkedin.com/company/72064991/admin/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYflAZQ_4KQ1qHFZleHLWmA
Dribbble: https://lnkd.in/g5xR6C7
Behance: https://lnkd.in/grTAh-4

Mahbubur Rahman
Mahbubur Rahman

More by Mahbubur Rahman

View profile
    • Like