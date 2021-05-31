Evoshare application design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone,
Here is the application design we did for Evoshare. EvoShare is a financial platform that enables many employees to save for their 401(k) or 403(b) while shopping online and locally at stores, bars, and restaurants. Their service allows employees to spend at their favorite businesses, and receive up to 30% cash-back towards their retirement plan through their employer.
