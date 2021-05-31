Repsol - Product UX/UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I want to introduce the design we prepared for Repsol petrol station. It is one of the largest private oil companies in the world. The main purpose of our work was to create a self-service kiosk to support the customer experience of the exchange money for fuel. We defined and set goals to achieve during working on this project. We created a self-service kiosk that is also suitable for disabled people. Simple, inviting layout lets users satisfy their payment for fuel needs quickly, easily and enjoyably ⛽
