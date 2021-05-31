Week 21 - Stool 60

Iconic piece of furniture, created by Finnish designer Alvar Aalto in 1933. This stool was designed to be stacked as a spiraling tower sculpture to save space.

Ambient music and some sound effects used from the great sound pack for motion design by Jürgen Branz which I found through Vincent Schwenk , check it out here: https://gumroad.com/vincentschwenk#GnyNM

