OpenBook complete UX, UI and research study on Medium

In this article, I am presenting my complete design journey of OpenBook. For complete details, please visit

＜a href="https://uxjatin.medium.com/openbook-product-design-caeabf02d1ac" rel="nofollow noreferrer"＞MEDIUM＜/a＞

Many thanks, for reading till the end. If you like it, show some love through claps on Medium.

.

.

do not forget to Follow it's important for me

Cheers! :)

_____________

If you want to work with me or just say something...

write to me:

bansaljatinbansal@gmail.com 👈