Daily UI Challenge 019 - Leaderboard

Daily UI Challenge 019 - Leaderboard dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Daily UI Challenge 19. The task was to create a leaderboard, I was between gaming and music but used my bee game from a previous challenge and tied this together with it.

Posted on May 31, 2021
