Aditya Bhargava

Backend Systems Management Product Design

Aditya Bhargava
Aditya Bhargava
  • Save
Backend Systems Management Product Design product design interfacedesign ux uiux web design webapp design uxdesign uidesign analytics dashboard
Download color palette

Complete backend management tool designed to easily manage all the SaaS products a company handles.
This product gave the company to manage live customers and deliver fresh subscriptions to new customers.
Follow my Tutorials on Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/c/GraphicWorkers
Connect with me via Mail at : aditya173@gmail.com

Aditya Bhargava
Aditya Bhargava

More by Aditya Bhargava

View profile
    • Like