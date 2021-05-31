Attic - Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yo! ✌️
As promised I continue posting Attic project. This time it's the main page of the web application, the place where all the data flows to.
A quick reminder of what Attic project is about. Attic is a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.
Stay tuned for more! And have a great beginning of the week 🙌
---
Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram
Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!
Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.