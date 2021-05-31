Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency

Attic - Dashboard

Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency
Dima Miro for Unikorns Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Attic - Dashboard website chart stats dashboard web unikorns application app design ux interface ui
Download color palette

Yo! ✌️
As promised I continue posting Attic project. This time it's the main page of the web application, the place where all the data flows to.

A quick reminder of what Attic project is about. Attic is a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.

Stay tuned for more! And have a great beginning of the week 🙌

---

Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram
Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!
Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Unikorns Agency
Unikorns Agency
We make next-gen websites for modern businesses
Hire Us

More by Unikorns Agency

View profile
    • Like