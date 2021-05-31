Remdev Studio

Mental Health App

Mental Mirror gives you the ability to train your mind like you’re training your body in the gym. By using it periodically you develop the right skills to face the unpredictable world around you. Remdev team is passionate about improving people's lives and this is our contribution to raising awareness about mental health.

What we did:
— Product research
— UX research
— Product design
— Interaction and Experience design
— UI Design
— Development

The story how it started 🚀

We are Remdev Studio
Product development studio building valuable apps for Health & Fitness brands. Offering full process from idea validation to product launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products that improve the lives of thousands every single day.

Like