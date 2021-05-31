Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samuel Godis

Mobile Boarding Pass

Mobile Boarding Pass flight booking booking app mobile app design mobile apps mobile app mobile ui inspiration ux ui airplane travel agency travel app
Hey Friends👋🏼

Here's my concept of a mobile boarding pass design for a speed UI design challenge organized by @krishnatandon1208.

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

Thank you @KRISHNA TANDON
😊

