Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SKR VISION

Halo app (SOCIAL) community interaction effect

SKR VISION
SKR VISION
  • Save
Halo app (SOCIAL) community interaction effect design typography animation design ux animation ui
Download color palette

Designed with my product halo in 2020, this product is a stranger social app, focusing on strangers' Social Entertainment interest social app platform. Easy interactive play and simple design style let you return to the essence of chat. A platform for acquaintances.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
SKR VISION
SKR VISION

More by SKR VISION

View profile
    • Like