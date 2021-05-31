Asep Sae

Food App Design Concept

Asep Sae
Asep Sae
  • Save
Food App Design Concept uidesign mobile ui mobile app figma exploration uiux ui food app
Download color palette

Hello!

This is another exploration of Food App Mobile UI Design. Feel free to give a feedback!
Press "L" if you like it, and Press "L" too if you don't.

Thank You.

asepsaee99@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Asep Sae
Asep Sae

More by Asep Sae

View profile
    • Like