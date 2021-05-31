Anton Anoshko

Fancy sales board

Fancy sales board shop store ecommerce color sales system analytics analysis gradient chart graphic dashboad anoshko minimal web ux clean ui app design
💰 Hey!
I suggest you pay attention to my new shot. This is a page that shows sales analytics or just a sales board. I tried to combine minimalism, fancy style, and unusual graphics. It turned out very unusual and original, I have never seen anything like this 🤪

