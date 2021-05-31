Caglar Cebeci

Dashboard / Order Details Page

Dashboard / Order Details Page order management dashboard design dashboard ui ecommerce customer layout pages filter search export status list side menu dashboard detail page details orders order ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dashboard1.png
  2. Dashboard1Yan.png
  3. Full1.png

Hello everyone👋

Here is the order details page of my last project, users can list all order on this page, make notes on them and print these lists in the format they want. At the same time, they can easily access the order they want by making a detailed search.
There are easily sorting buttons according to the order status and order tracking can be done easily.

What do you thing?

If you want to follow me👇
Behance I Instagram I Linkedin

Thank you🤘

UI/UX Designer
