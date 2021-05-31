Dashboard / Order Details Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone👋
Here is the order details page of my last project, users can list all order on this page, make notes on them and print these lists in the format they want. At the same time, they can easily access the order they want by making a detailed search.
There are easily sorting buttons according to the order status and order tracking can be done easily.
What do you thing?
If you want to follow me👇
Behance I Instagram I Linkedin
Thank you🤘
