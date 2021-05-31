Website App Design | DOP, Inc

Trending designs to inspire you
DOP is an online data integration platform that connects data analyzers and providers exclusively in the domain of the American Medicaid database. It has multiple affordances including data visualization, analytics, and data management that could help process and analyze databases in a more efficient manner.
The client was looking to build a digital platform that integrates with Tableau and AWS, which allows users to bring their own cloud computing tools with DOP.
Contributions:
• Concept mapping
• User experience design
• Wireframe building
• User interface design
• Web application UI