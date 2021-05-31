Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mo, Alyoussfi

Takleem - Language Learning in-person Website

Mo, Alyoussfi
Mo, Alyoussfi
Hire Me
  • Save
Takleem - Language Learning in-person Website takleem vintage online courses speak arabic sessions language school in-person foreign speak online learning classroom calligraphy learning language arabic logo design brand arabic logo branding logo
Takleem - Language Learning in-person Website takleem vintage online courses speak arabic sessions language school in-person foreign speak online learning classroom calligraphy learning language arabic logo design brand arabic logo branding logo
Takleem - Language Learning in-person Website takleem vintage online courses speak arabic sessions language school in-person foreign speak online learning classroom calligraphy learning language arabic logo design brand arabic logo branding logo
Takleem - Language Learning in-person Website takleem vintage online courses speak arabic sessions language school in-person foreign speak online learning classroom calligraphy learning language arabic logo design brand arabic logo branding logo
Takleem - Language Learning in-person Website takleem vintage online courses speak arabic sessions language school in-person foreign speak online learning classroom calligraphy learning language arabic logo design brand arabic logo branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 47.png
  2. 03.png
  3. 06.png
  4. 02-2.png
  5. 04.png

Takleem is a platform for Arabic language learning to non-native speakers launched from Saudi Arabia.

They offer Arabic online courses provided by high qualified tutors with experience teaching Arabic as a second language.

Mo, Alyoussfi
Mo, Alyoussfi
Branding & Concept Specialist, UI Designer.
Hire Me

More by Mo, Alyoussfi

View profile
    • Like