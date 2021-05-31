Heena Nagpal

Furniture Website

Heena Nagpal
Heena Nagpal
  • Save
Furniture Website design app ux design uidesign uiux conceptual concept design furniture design website concept website design
Download color palette

Hey all,  Hope you are doing great!
Please see the latest design for the Furniture Website. Press L to make me happy. 😁😁😁
Design — Sketch
************ 💌 I am open to new projects! heenanagpaldesign@gmail.com ************
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uiux.heena/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heena-nagpal-69a90766/

Heena Nagpal
Heena Nagpal
Solving experience snag with emotive brands

More by Heena Nagpal

View profile
    • Like