craft beer poster

Illustration that I have done on Craft Beer. They are 40x60 cm sheets on 180 grs paper. where many elements of the craft ecosystem appear: discussions between supporters of one type of beer and another, doubts of a producer when choosing hops and the techniques to use in the elaboration, support for local commerce, and many more things to go discovering.

