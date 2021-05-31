craft beer poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Illustration that I have done on Craft Beer. They are 40x60 cm sheets on 180 grs paper. where many elements of the craft ecosystem appear: discussions between supporters of one type of beer and another, doubts of a producer when choosing hops and the techniques to use in the elaboration, support for local commerce, and many more things to go discovering.