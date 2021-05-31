Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erikson

Staycation.

Erikson
Erikson
  • Save
Staycation. mobile design app ux ui typography mobile ui mobile app design branding
Download color palette

Have a good day everybody 😊

Here concept for staycation but this concept from buildwithangga, just changed concept from web to mobile app.

and do not forget to Follow it's important!
Cheers! :)
If you want to work with me or just say something...
write to us:
eriksonuiux@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Erikson
Erikson

More by Erikson

View profile
    • Like