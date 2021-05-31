Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat

NFT: landing page

Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat
Vladimir Gruev for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT: landing page web design crypto nft product page landing web page web site website web landing page
NFT: landing page web design crypto nft product page landing web page web site website web landing page
Download color palette
  1. shot-1.png
  2. shot-2.png

Hey there, great Monday everyone! Digital collecting is becoming a no-brainer.

NFT marketplace platforms launching every other day, and it would be dumb if I shared nothing on the topic. It's now easy to buy unique stuff, just connect your wallet and find your rarity.

Do you own any NFTs? Let me know in the comments.

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.

heartbeat
heartbeat
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like