Circles & Circles & Circles

Circles & Circles & Circles html canvas javascript circles
Working on an amazing homepage design that involves circular hit-detection and creating dynamically-made circle parts as backgrounds for text.

I think I've learned more jQuery building this than I have in the two years prior.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
