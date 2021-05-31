Geoathenia Typeface

"GEOATHENIA" is a modern geometric display font.

It has only uppercase letters with numbers and glyphs.

It is totally FREE for personal use.

"GEOATHENIA" is perfect for logos, branding, display & headings.

It has an exclusive Sans Serif version named "Geoathenia Sans". You can purchase the full license for Geoathenia Sans from here:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/geoathenia-sans/ref/983765/

For download and details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119166811/GEOATHENIA-FREE-TYPEFACE

Feedbacks will be appreciated.

For any query, mail me: ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com