Geoathenia Typeface

"GEOATHENIA" is a modern geometric display font.
It has only uppercase letters with numbers and glyphs.
It is totally FREE for personal use.
"GEOATHENIA" is perfect for logos, branding, display & headings.
It has an exclusive Sans Serif version named "Geoathenia Sans". You can purchase the full license for Geoathenia Sans from here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/geoathenia-sans/ref/983765/
For download and details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119166811/GEOATHENIA-FREE-TYPEFACE
Feedbacks will be appreciated.
For any query, mail me: ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com