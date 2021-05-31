Music bussines cards

Trending designs to inspire you
New Wave Volume
New Wave Volume is a music studio, they have their own shops, where
they sell their instruments and various headphones and other things,based in France. They also deal with online learning playing instruments
Because they starting out,he has a lot of competitors and the goal was to make a brand identity that stand out from the crowd. We aimed at making the overall design simple,minimal,classy and appropriate for the industry.
The problem was solved by making the identity matching the brief and making a logo with the symbol Music note
and Letter V. We also went with a classy badge look that suits this brand properly.