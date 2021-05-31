Abdullah Al Sayeed

Talkative Brand Guidelines

Talkative Brand Guidelines logo design branding logo color gradiant talkative creative brand brand design branding logo logodesign brand book brand guideline guidelines typography minimal brand identity banner banner design colors color palette
Here's a look at the new Brand Guidelines for Talkative Ltd.

Picking a color palette that matches the brand's personality is key,
but how you use it and the purpose of each color is how you define the system.
