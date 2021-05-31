Food Delivery App - UX/UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
As we are mostly stuck in our homes, the crucial role of food delivery apps became obvious in the lives of today’s food consumers.
This app doesn't only offer its standard functionality — choosing a restaurant, adding your favorite dishes to the cart, and making an order. It also lets you keep track of where your delivery driver is and get in touch with them if needed.
The interface is minimalistic and light with orange as the main color. Cheerful and friendly orange is used for highlighting chosen elements and CTA buttons.
Now let's confess — how many times did you use any food delivery app in the last couple of months?