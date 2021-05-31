Belazor Technologies

Trending designs to inspire you
Back-end specs were chosen with care, ensuring the website had the most productive and functional set of tools. Rellax.js added smooth parallax scrolling to the site. Swiper.js helped set up the slider. GSAP was used to create animations. Transitions and animations between individual blocks kept the navigation and overall experience light and bright.
Goals
Give Belazor Tech an identity that sharply contrasted against the industry standard
The logo, illustrations, and employee portraits all chimed together in harmony, bursting with life and color. Telecommunications towers against the backdrop of natural landscapes developed a unique brand concept, adding to it the spirit of freedom. Wireless construction became cool.
Develop a new website to attract young, talented professionals
Choosing to thrill and be different in a tired and old-fashioned industry, carefully-arranged, dynamic elements accentuated the rebrand without interfering with the core message Belazor wanted to deliver: start your exciting journey into the wireless industry with Belazor.
Hit the link to dive into: Full Case
We stand by for New Projects:
info@efirmedia.com
