Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MCC Kate Ma

KKday Travel App Redesign

MCC Kate Ma
MCC Kate Ma
  • Save
KKday Travel App Redesign travelling travel app redesign ux ui mobile app booking travel
KKday Travel App Redesign travelling travel app redesign ux ui mobile app booking travel
KKday Travel App Redesign travelling travel app redesign ux ui mobile app booking travel
Download color palette
  1. Artboard Copy.png
  2. Artboard Copy 2.png
  3. Artboard.png

Redesigning a travel experience booking app, KKday.
This project is uploaded to Behance as well. https://www.behance.net/gallery/120090781/KKday-Travel-App-Redesign

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
MCC Kate Ma
MCC Kate Ma
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by MCC Kate Ma

View profile
    • Like