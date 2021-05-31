Lindie Botes ✦

Budgeting app home & menu

Lindie Botes ✦
Lindie Botes ✦
Hire Me
  • Save
Budgeting app home & menu menu design home screen home app screen tracker tracking money expenses income menu card menu finance budget uiux figma ui design app design budget app budgeting
Download color palette

Some concept screens for a budgeting app that I'm working on with a friend. I haven't finalized the menu yet, but thinking along these lines...

Lindie Botes ✦
Lindie Botes ✦
Exploring the intersection of languages, systems and design
Hire Me

More by Lindie Botes ✦

View profile
    • Like