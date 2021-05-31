Lorenzo Hardy

Cryptocurrency Trading Tool - UX/UI Design

Lorenzo Hardy
Lorenzo Hardy
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Trading Tool - UX/UI Design trading business clean finance investment btc crypto bitcoin fintech cryptocurrency currency exchange transactions market payment flat minimal design ux ui
Cryptocurrency Trading Tool - UX/UI Design trading business clean finance investment btc crypto bitcoin fintech cryptocurrency currency exchange transactions market payment flat minimal design ux ui
Cryptocurrency Trading Tool - UX/UI Design trading business clean finance investment btc crypto bitcoin fintech cryptocurrency currency exchange transactions market payment flat minimal design ux ui
Cryptocurrency Trading Tool - UX/UI Design trading business clean finance investment btc crypto bitcoin fintech cryptocurrency currency exchange transactions market payment flat minimal design ux ui
Cryptocurrency Trading Tool - UX/UI Design trading business clean finance investment btc crypto bitcoin fintech cryptocurrency currency exchange transactions market payment flat minimal design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. dashboard.png
  2. trading.jpg
  3. trading_dark_2x.png
  4. 3_screens_crypto.png
  5. image_processing20190821-4338-cvhp3e.png

A client wanted a visually clean and minimal design, which was my direction I tried in design side.

Lorenzo Hardy
Lorenzo Hardy
Creative UX/UI Designer, Web & Mobile Designer
Hire Me

More by Lorenzo Hardy

View profile
    • Like