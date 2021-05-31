Darina Darvin

Godfather hog

Godfather hog character engraving fangs food restaurant suit hat gentleman hog pig mafia
BORGHESE casa del caffè e dei salumi

Collaboration with my teacher DEOS

In this work, I developed a sketch of the character. When the concept was approved, my teacher was engaged in giving character, details, shading.

If you need a custom logo design for your company, feel free to contact me - hloke@mail.ru

Posted on May 31, 2021
