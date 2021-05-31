iOTA INFOTECH - Brand Identity | Communication | Packaging | Print

Magazine cover page design.

iOTA INFOTECH - Brand Identity | Communication | Packaging | Print
iOTA INFOTECH - Brand Identity | Communication | Packaging | Print
  • Save
Magazine cover page design. graphic design labels label design cover design magazine cover design magazine ad magazine design magazine cover magazine
Magazine cover page design. graphic design labels label design cover design magazine cover design magazine ad magazine design magazine cover magazine
Magazine cover page design. graphic design labels label design cover design magazine cover design magazine ad magazine design magazine cover magazine
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2 (1).jpg
  3. 3.jpg

A vibe that will talk on your behalf.

iOTA INFOTECH - Brand Identity | Communication | Packaging | Print
iOTA INFOTECH - Brand Identity | Communication | Packaging | Print

More by iOTA INFOTECH - Brand Identity | Communication | Packaging | Print

View profile
    • Like