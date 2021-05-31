Marina Zakharova
Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference logo design

Marina Zakharova for Demyanchuk Art Studio
Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference logo design trading cryptocurrency currency crypto btc logodesign logo blockchain crypto wallet bitcoin meeting conference summit
Growchain
Logo and brand identity creation for a future summit, conference in trading and cryptocurrency area.

Crypto/Fintech Full cycle digital agency Design/ Development
