Beauty Parlour appointment app Ui

Hello Guys,

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot

Beauty Parlour app are the perfect way to book the appointments during this COVID 19 crisis.

With the same thought, one of our clients came to us to build the best beauty parlour appointment app.

Here is a my exploration of beauty parlour app ui design.

Are you looking for a similar solution?

Then, let’s connect!

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Design Tool — Adobe XD, Photoshop

************

💌 I am open to new projects!

************

📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com

🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk

🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰

Design Source file download link :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/12kJobUjP4viLdl3PXMJX7LJ3S0jQyenu/view?usp=sharing