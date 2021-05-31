Kalaiarasan Jayaraman

Audio Book App

Some of the UI for the Audioc Mobile App.

This is a brand new personal project of mine where I take upon the challenge of clubbing audiobooks & podcasts on a single platform.

While designing the app interface, I was focused on usability with minimal and functional design. Followed Hicks law to make sure the app is not cluttered and it only gives optimum options to the user.

I will be posting the next set of screens in the coming days. Stay tuned.

Looking forward to knowing what you think about it.

Posted on May 31, 2021
