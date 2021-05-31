Audio Book App

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Some of the UI for the Audioc Mobile App.
This is a brand new personal project of mine where I take upon the challenge of clubbing audiobooks & podcasts on a single platform.
While designing the app interface, I was focused on usability with minimal and functional design. Followed Hicks law to make sure the app is not cluttered and it only gives optimum options to the user.
I will be posting the next set of screens in the coming days. Stay tuned.
Looking forward to knowing what you think about it.