Health & Wellness Data App - UX/UI Design

The app collates and displays the key daily metrics – heart rate, calories consumed and burned, water intake, steps, and sleep time - in an easy-to-read dashboard. This is shown on the first screen of this Dribbble shot. It is a homepage with today's metrics. When you press the "GO" button, the app takes you to the physical activity tracker. The second screen features user's activity statistics on a chosen day.
The accent color of the UI is violet as it combines well with other colors while still standing out from the rest. Additional colors were chosen with associations in mind to create a color-coding system: blue for water, red for heart rate, orange for calories.
Simply understanding your health and wellness data is a huge part of improving your overall health. Do you already track these metrics?