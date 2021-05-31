Aan Ragil

Clubhouse App Concept

Aan Ragil
Aan Ragil
Hire Me
  • Save
Clubhouse App Concept community illustration icon design audio app mobile app exploration uiux ui concept clubhouse app ui design
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

This is my Exploration about Clubhouse App, is an audio-based social media app. I try to new layout on homepage and make it lil bit colorfull

Icon by me using Adobe Illustrator
-
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!

My Icon available here: Icon Finder
Check out My Portfolio on My Behance profile

Aan Ragil
Aan Ragil
Turn Your Idea into a Live Product. 🖥
Hire Me

More by Aan Ragil

View profile
    • Like