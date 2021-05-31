📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Vintage King. A retro bold script style font, come with clean and rough font version. Inspired from retro typography and lettering in the 70’s and 80’s combine with bold typography style.
Vintage King is perfect for vintage and retro design, badge, logos,t-shirt, poster, branding, packaging, signage, book coverand so much more!
Come with Opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Vintage King otf
– Vintage King ttf
– Vintage King woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
Note
The extrude and shadow in the preview are not included in the package, it is used only for presentation purposes.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Typeface #Retro #Vintage #Hipster #Lettering #Bold #Display #70s #Logotype #Classic #Grunge #Groovy #Rough #Textured #Swash #Script #Pop #Funk #Poster #60s #Old #Traditional #Cursive #Cloting #Apparel #80s #Funky #Retro_Font #Retro_Script #Black_Friday #Black_Friday_Sale #Retro_Fonts #Vintage_Fonts #Hipster_Fonts #Cursive_Fonts #Bold_Fonts
https://putracetol.com/product/vintage-king/