Introducing Vintage King. A retro bold script style font, come with clean and rough font version. Inspired from retro typography and lettering in the 70’s and 80’s combine with bold typography style.

Vintage King is perfect for vintage and retro design, badge, logos,t-shirt, poster, branding, packaging, signage, book coverand so much more!

Come with Opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Vintage King otf

– Vintage King ttf

– Vintage King woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

Note

The extrude and shadow in the preview are not included in the package, it is used only for presentation purposes.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

