Fitly UI Kit - Modern Fitness App

Another preview of Fitly UI Kit. High-Quality UI Design Kit will help you create a prototype for the fitness & sport application that you are working on and ready for you to use.

100% editable and customizable. The Design elements and components easy to change. Each screen is organized, named, and very easy to use.

---

We are Illiyin Studio

Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Check us out at www.illiyin.co

Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :

Behance • Instagram • Facebook